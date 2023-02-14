SRK dives into nostalgia of his first valentines'

14 February,2023 11:31 pm

(Web Desk) – On the day when people celebrate love for their partners, the Bollywood king of romance Shahrukh Khan amazed his fans by replying to one of the tweets and recalling that he gifted a “pair of pink plastic earrings” to his better-half Gauri Khan on their first valentine’s.

SRK started a trend on Twitter, #AskSRK for fans to ask creative and fun questions from their favourite star. One fan tweeted by asking “What was your first gift for Valentine’s day to Gauri Mam?”

SRK being very natural replied with an epic tweet that he just got her a pair of pink earrings, which sparked uproar among Netizens.

SRK has been a superstar ever since he stepped foot in the film industry, Dil Waly Dilhaniya Lejayeingy (DDLJ) and his latest movie Pathaan has been quite the hot topic on the internet.

The DDLJ’s Raj recently starred in an action movie “Pathaan,” and reminded his fans that he is still the “King SRK.”

February 14th cheers to celebrate love:

Valentine’s Day is an occasion for celebrating love and affection between intimate companions. It is traditionally a day on which young ones express their love for each other and that has gained prominence over the years as ‘the red-rose day’ in a youth’s calendar. Ask any Romeo to rationalise the significance he attaches to the day and the answer will be, to borrow a phrase, the heart has its reasons.

A good number of people arrange functions at home and visit outdoor facilities (many eateries offer special packages). For many, it’s not just another day simply because entertainment-starved people want to grab any opportunity to have fun and a day off surely adds zing to the activities.

Parks and other such places are expected to turn lively as a large number of families find it an affordable recreation. Many people, especially youngsters, throng cinemas to enjoy the latest flicks with their loved ones.

That the event is an occasion for celebration also for the shopkeepers can be judged from a visit to any market. Even makeshift shops turn up to cash in on the youngsters’ utmost desire to buy gifts, be it as small as a rose or any valuable. Shopkeepers offer a variety of gifts like jewellery, perfumes, photo frames, decoration pieces and flowers, each item costing more than double the usual price. Valentine’s Day cards, heart-shaped keepsakes and chocolate boxes have adorned almost all such shops.

The initiation of love celebration:

The day owes its existence to St. Valentine and contains vestiges of both Christian and ancient Roman traditions. According to one legend, Valentine was a priest who served during the third century in Rome. When Emperor Claudius II decided that single men made better soldiers than those with wives and families, he outlawed marriage for young men -- his crop of potential soldiers. Valentine, realising the injustice of the decree, defied Claudius and continued to perform marriages for young lovers in secret. When Valentine’s actions were discovered, Claudius ordered that he be put to death.

Other stories suggest that Valentine may have been killed for attempting to help Christians escape harsh Roman prisons where they were often beaten and tortured.