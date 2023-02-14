Dania Shah secures bail in husband Amir Liaquat's video leak case

Ms Shah approached Sindh High Court, after being denied bail from the lower court.

14 February,2023 12:41 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh High Court on Tuesday, granted bail to Dania Shah, the third wife of late Aamir Liaquat Hussain, in accusation of sharing indecent videos of the husband on social media.

Dania had been imprisoned after being arrested by the FIA Cybercrime Wing from the Southern Punjab city of Lodhran.

Ms Shah approached Sindh High Court, after being denied bail from the lower court, pleading to end her judicial remand. The court approved her appeal while directing her to submit surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

Earlier, it was learnt that Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s daughter sought action from the FIA against Dania Shah for making obscene videos of father viral on social media.

Dania’s lawyer declared the allegations by baseless, adding that Aamir Liaquat never launched any complaints to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding the objectionable videos.