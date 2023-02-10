Zara Noor Abbas reacts on Turkiye-Syria earthquake

Entertainment Entertainment Zara Noor Abbas reacts on Turkiye-Syria earthquake

Zara Noor Abbas reacts on Turkiye-Syria earthquake

10 February,2023 03:31 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Actor Zara Noor Abbas recently shared her feelings of grief following the loss of her first child Aurangzeb, as a result of the Turkiye-Syria earthquakes.

The actor took to Twitter and wrote a moving message for those impacted by the earthquakes. She said, "As someone who has experienced the loss of a son, I can understand the pain, but I can't comprehend the loss of families and children caused by the #TurkeySyriaEarthquake."

The “Parey Hut Love” star expressed her deep sympathy and also appealed to organisations to step forward and provide aid to the affected people in Turkey and Syria. Zara stated that she was searching for trustworthy organisations that could supply aid and requested them to leave their information in the comment section.

Last year, Zara lost a stillborn baby, which she discussed in detail on Frieha Altaf's podcast.

The death toll from the massive earthquake in Turkiye and Syria kept on climbing Friday, topping 21,000 as the first UN aid reached Syrian rebel-held zones but hopes of finding more survivors faded.