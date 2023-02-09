Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's PSL anthem leaves netizens divided

09 February,2023 06:56 pm

(Web Desk) – Pakistan Super League (PSL) fans were left speechless when emerging internet sensation, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan dropped his own version of the PSL 8 anthem.

This year Multan will be hosting the opening of this year’s most awaited league PSL 8, hence the preparations are underway.

On an earlier note, PSL announced that Asim Azhar, Shae Gill, and Faris Shafi will sing this year’s PSL anthem. The release date has not been communicated yet.

On the other hand, Netizens were seen pouring in countless comments over the Singer Chahat Fateh’s version of the anthem “Ye Jo Piara PSL Hai.”

Twitter users were seen posting comments such as “Apky India me boht fans hn apko Filmfare award milna chaheya.”

Some users were seen praising him by adding “It should be PSL 8 official song Wooooow” and another commented about Mr Chahat’s rings and asked him to write a song about them.

People were also seen tagging the official account of PCB and Najam Sethi by asking them to consider making this the official anthem.

Some decided to call it better than Naseebo Lal’s “Groove Mera” from PSL 6.

Another user claimed that his anthem resembles Indian singer Tony Kakkar’s songs.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s PSL anthem caused uproar and divided the social platform into two groups either supporting him or taking the song sarcastically.