Renowned journalist Kamran Shahid enters showbiz with directorial debut

09 February,2023 12:50 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – After establishing his name in the field of journalism, renowned anchorperson Kamran Shahid decided to enter the field of showbiz by making his film directorial debut with "Huey Tum Ajnabi".

For many of Mr Shahid’s fans, it was fascinating news, as his father Shahid Hameed had left no stone unturned to captivate the attention of his fans by showing versatility with his roles in 1970s and 80s in Lollywood.

The star-studded cast of the film includes Shamoon Abbasi, Sadia Khan, and Mikaal Zulfiqar.

The film also included veterans – Shahid, Sohail Ahmed, Mehmood Aslam, and Shafqat Cheema – in other important roles. Samina Peerzada, Ayesha Omar were also part of the film's cast.

Speaking to media on Wednesday evening to talk about his venture, Mr Shahid said he kept the movie’s script close to his heart.

Clearing the air that the movie was not purely about the political narrative, Mr Shahid said the film would feature romance, entertainment, and music in addition to a political story.

He said he highlighted the situation of the Pakistanis who were forced to live in Bangladesh after Dhaka fell.

The movie will hit the big screen on Eid-ul-Fitr.

