Judicial magistrate issues Sumbul Iqbal's arrest warrant

08 February,2023 10:41 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Judicial Magistrate of Northern Karachi on Wednesday issued Pakistani actor Sumbul Iqbal’s bailable arrest warrant.

The magistrate issued the warrant of Rs10,000 on the basis of not providing proof or witnesses regarding her registered complaint in 2020. The court ordered them to arrest her and make her appear before the court on February 15.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Ms Iqbal lodged a complaint against Nadeem Kiani after which a case was filed against him under Pakistan Electronic Crime Act (PECA).

The accused’s lawyer stated that Sumbul Iqbal filed the case against Nadeem Kiani and others, though Mr Kiani was out on bail.

The actress said that Nadeem Kiani and others started a campaign against her on social media.

Kiani’s lawyer added that the Parizaad actress did not appear before the court for hearings.