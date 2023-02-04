Pakistan marks sixth death anniversary of Bano Qudsia

Entertainment Entertainment Pakistan marks sixth death anniversary of Bano Qudsia

Pakistan marks sixth death anniversary of Bano Qudsia

04 February,2023 03:36 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Today marks six years since celebrated Pakistani novelist, playwright and spiritualist, Bano Qudsia passed away in Lahore last year.

A legend in the world of Pakistani literature, Bano Qudsia, popularity known as Bano Aapa, was born on November 28th 1928 in Indian city of Firozpur. After migrating to Lahore, post-partition, she got engrossed in the art of writing short stories at a considerably small age.

After graduating from Kinnaird College, the playwright enrolled herself in a master’s program at Government College University (GCU) in Lahore to study Urdu literature.

The reputed writer was married to one of Pakistan’s finest writers Ashfaq Ahmed whom she had met during her time at GCU.

Qudsia’s most treasured works include “Na Kabilay Zikar”, “Bazgasht”, “Amar Bail” and “Dast Basta”.

She was honored with Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) by the Government of Pakistan in 1983, for her paramount contributions in the world of Pakistani literature.

Bano Qudsia died on Feb 4, 2017 in Lahore, at the age of 88.