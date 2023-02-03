Khayyam Sarhadi remembered on 12th death anniversary

03 February,2023

LAHORE (Web Desk) – 12th death anniversary of film, radio, TV and stage awarded actor Khayyam Sarhadi is being observed on Friday, Feb 3.

Khayyam Sarhadi was born in 1948 in the family of a renowned film director of his time but he was passionate about becoming a director and actor. His father sent him to Greece to complete acting directing and production courses. After returning to Pakistan, he joined radio, later producer Yawar Hayat introduced him on PTV.

He worked in many dramas on PTV including “Waris”, “Raiza Raiza”, “Mann Chalay Ka Soda”, “Dehleez”, “Lazawal” and “Sooraj kay saath saath”. Besides he also worked in three movies.

He died after getting a heart attack on Feb 3, 2011.