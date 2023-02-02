Prince Harry's publisher in trouble as prominent people quit after 'Spare'

02 February,2023 07:31 pm

(Web Desk) - Despite being a huge success, Prince Harry’s debut book Spare caused controversy.

Even though more than 1.43 million copies of the book were been sold in all forms in the US, Canada, and the UK, there have been significant changes within the publishing business since its publication.

Shortly after, Gina Centrello, the head of Random House, the division that had released the Duke’s autobiography, made the announcement that she was retiring. A second prominent person also made the decision to retire.

The business revealed on Tuesday that Madeline McIntosh, one of the most influential people in American book publishing and the CEO of Penguin Random House U.S., has also chosen to resign from her position.

Even though her time as CEO may have seemed brief, she reportedly stated that it had been “quite intense five years,” according to the New York Times.

She added, “I don’t like the concept of staying in one place or performing one profession for a lifetime.”

In other news, Prince Harry will be appearing in public for the first time since the publication of his autobiography. The Prince will be present in San Francisco on March 7 and 8 for a seminar sponsored by the mental health organisation “BetterUp.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may possibly make an unexpected appearance at King Charles’s coronation in May, according to rumours.