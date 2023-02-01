Sania Mirza enjoys leisure time with son Izhaan

Entertainment Entertainment Sania Mirza enjoys leisure time with son Izhaan

Sania Mirza enjoys leisure time with son Izhaan

01 February,2023 05:57 pm

(Web Desk) - The Indian tennis star Sania Mirza was able to spend some much-needed downtime with her darling kid, Izhaan Mirza Malik, after bidding Grand Slam a tearful farewell last week.

The 36-year-old athlete posted photographs of herself spending time with her son on the social media platform Instagram. The two endearing photos of the mother-son duo that Sania tweeted with the comment “more of this” were picture-perfect.

In the first image, Mirza can be seen curled up next to her son on a sofa. The tennis player looked vibrant in a neon green sweatshirt and matching tights, showing a relaxing and casual mood.

The mother of one gracefully let her hair loose. Sania looked like she and her son Izhaan are having a fantastic time as she tightly hugged her son and smiled at the camera. Izhaan was seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and grey trousers.

The four-year-old, on the other hand, showed his cheeky side by sticking his tongue out at the camera.

In the second picture, Sania could be seen giving Izhaan a tender kiss on the cheek as he basked in the warmth of his mother's care.

The adorable mother and son received a whopping 120,852 likes on the tennis player’s most recent Instagram post.

Sania posted a heart-warming statement on the site earlier this month after revealing her intention to retire. She described her tennis career in detail, thanked her family and supporters for their immense support over the years, and announced that she was about to embark on a new chapter of her life and spend more time with her kid.

Sania ended her letter on a cheerful note by adding that she did not see the retirement as an “end” after the heartfelt and meaningful trip down memory lane.

“In reality, [it is] the start of a multitude of new memories to be made, dreams to be realised, and new objectives to be set. I can't wait to live a little bit more gently and peacefully while giving my son more of my attention, than I have been able to so far. My boy needs me more than ever right now,” Mirza quoted.

Her latest Instagram post was the evidence to her future plans.

The well-known Indian athlete, who competed in her first Grand Slam event 18 years ago, took part in her final Australian Open match last week.

In her goodbye speech at the Australian Open, she was quite sentimental. “I just want to start with that if I cry, these are happy tears and not sad tears, so that's just a disclaimer,” said the tennis player while struggling to control her emotions.