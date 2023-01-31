Netflix shares list of shows trending in January 2023

Entertainment Entertainment Netflix shares list of shows trending in January 2023

Netflix shares list of shows trending in January 2023

31 January,2023 02:14 pm

LOS ANGELES (Web Desk) – Netflix has unveiled the list of movies and series trending globally in January 2023.

Here’s the list of the top 25 trending shows:

Movies:

1. You People

2. Narvik

3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

4. The Price of Family

5. All Quiet on the Western Front

6. Inheritance

7. JUNG_E

8. Mission Majnu

9. Puss in Boots

10. An Action Hero Sing

11. Sing

12. Devotion

13. The Pale Blue Eye

14. F9

15. Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa

16. 18 Pages

17. Alkhallat+

18. Dog Gone

19. The Croods: A New Age

20. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

21. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

22. Jumanji: The Next Level

23. The Boss Baby

24. PAW Patrol: The Movie

25. Jolt



TV Series:



1. Lockwood & Co.

2. La chica de nieve

3. Ginny & Georgia

4. Record of Ragnarok

5. Wednesday

6.