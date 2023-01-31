Netflix shares list of shows trending in January 2023
Entertainment
Netflix shares list of shows trending in January 2023
LOS ANGELES (Web Desk) – Netflix has unveiled the list of movies and series trending globally in January 2023.
Here’s the list of the top 25 trending shows:
Movies:
1. You People
2. Narvik
3. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
4. The Price of Family
5. All Quiet on the Western Front
6. Inheritance
7. JUNG_E
8. Mission Majnu
9. Puss in Boots
10. An Action Hero Sing
11. Sing
12. Devotion
13. The Pale Blue Eye
14. F9
15. Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa
16. 18 Pages
17. Alkhallat+
18. Dog Gone
19. The Croods: A New Age
20. Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
21. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
22. Jumanji: The Next Level
23. The Boss Baby
24. PAW Patrol: The Movie
25. Jolt
TV Series:
1. Lockwood & Co.
2. La chica de nieve
3. Ginny & Georgia
4. Record of Ragnarok
5. Wednesday
6.