Priyanka Chopra finally reveals daughter's face to the world

31 January,2023 10:09 am

LAS VEGAS (Web Desk) – Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas officially introduced their daughter to the world today. She revealed Malti Marie’s face to the media and fans for the first time, weeks after she turned one.

The face reveal came at the Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame ceremony attended by musician Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe. Kevin and Joe’s wives, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, were also seen posing for a group picture.

Photos from the event showed Malti sitting on her mother’s lap.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti via surrogacy last year.

Ms Chopra, who acted in Hindi films like “Don” and English TV series “Quantico”, had posted several photos of Malti in the past but without revealing her face.

One particular image of Ms Chopra with Malti’s face turned away from the camera had divided the internet. A user went to the extent of accusing the actor of using her daughter as a "prop". Many users also questioned the need of having her daughter in her pictures if she doesn’t want to reveal her face. But fans backed her and said it’s her "right and choice".

In an interview with British Vogue, Ms Chopra had said comments on Malti were unwelcome. She said she has developed a thick skin to what people say about her, but it’s "painful" when the comments are on her daughter.