Atiqa Odho happy on success of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'

28 January,2023 12:11 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Veteran Pakistan actor Atiqa Odho expressed her love for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and praised him for keeping in touch with his Peshawar roots.

Atiqa Odho shared a throwback picture of her encounter with Shah Rukh at the sets of his film “Devdas” in 2002 and also penned a heartfelt note for “a celebrated film star who’s humble, polite and caring”.

She wrote, “A celebrated film star whose humble, polite, caring and above all has roots and family in Peshawar with whom he stays in touch. Such a sweet and friendly person. Happy that his film Pathaan has done so well”.

Atiqa then expressed her disappointment with the political tension that has made it difficult for artists to work across borders.

“Wish politics wouldn’t restrict artists from working together as collaborative work would engage a larger global audience for both sides for sure”, the actress concluded.

Shah Rukh’s comeback film “Pathaan” which has released on the Jan 25, broke records at the box office as the film became the highest-grossing film on its release day.