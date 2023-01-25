In-focus

'Joyland' misses out on Oscar nomination

'Joyland' misses out on Oscar nomination

Entertainment

'Joyland' misses out on Oscar nomination

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Despite a strong run, Pakistan was not successful in securing its first Oscar nomination in the International Feature Film Category. The film “Joyland”, which had been shortlisted and was Pakistan’s first ever film to be considered for the Academy Awards, did not receive a nomination in the end.

Multiverse sci-fi smash "Everything Everywhere All At Once" on Tuesday topped the Oscar nominations with 11, as Hollywood formally kicked off the race to the Academy Awards on March 12.

Irish dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "World War I film All Quiet on the Western Front" tied for second place with nine nominations, followed by rock biopic "Elvis" at eight and Steven Spielberg’s quasi-memoir "The Fabelmans" at seven.

The nominations were announced by British Pakistani Oscar-winning actor, Riz Ahmed and Hollywood star Allison Williams. Saim Sadiq’s directorial became the first Pakistani film to have been shortlisted for Oscars. India grabs one nomination in the Original Song category for "RRR’s" "Naatu Naatu".

Here’s the complete list of Oscar nominations:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler
Colin Farrell
Brendan Fraser
Paul Mescal
Bill Nye

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett
Ana de Armas
Andrea Riseborough
Michelle Williams
Michelle Yeoh

Directing

Martin McDonagh
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Steven Spielberg
Todd Field
Ruben Ostlund

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson
Brian Tyree Henry
Judd Hirsch
Barry Keoghan
Ke Huy Quan

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett
Hong Chau
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis
Stephanie Hsu

Animated Feature Film

Pinocchio
Marcel
Puss In Boots

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny

International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina
Close
EO
The Quiet One

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Song

Applause from Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu from RRR
This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Costume Design

Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther
Elvis
The Whale

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year
Stranger at the Gate

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther
Top Gun: Maverick

Related Topics
Entertainment



Related News