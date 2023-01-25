'Joyland' misses out on Oscar nomination
LAHORE (Web Desk) – Despite a strong run, Pakistan was not successful in securing its first Oscar nomination in the International Feature Film Category. The film “Joyland”, which had been shortlisted and was Pakistan’s first ever film to be considered for the Academy Awards, did not receive a nomination in the end.
Multiverse sci-fi smash "Everything Everywhere All At Once" on Tuesday topped the Oscar nominations with 11, as Hollywood formally kicked off the race to the Academy Awards on March 12.
Irish dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "World War I film All Quiet on the Western Front" tied for second place with nine nominations, followed by rock biopic "Elvis" at eight and Steven Spielberg’s quasi-memoir "The Fabelmans" at seven.
The nominations were announced by British Pakistani Oscar-winning actor, Riz Ahmed and Hollywood star Allison Williams. Saim Sadiq’s directorial became the first Pakistani film to have been shortlisted for Oscars. India grabs one nomination in the Original Song category for "RRR’s" "Naatu Naatu".
Here’s the complete list of Oscar nominations:
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler
Colin Farrell
Brendan Fraser
Paul Mescal
Bill Nye
Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett
Ana de Armas
Andrea Riseborough
Michelle Williams
Michelle Yeoh
Directing
Martin McDonagh
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Steven Spielberg
Todd Field
Ruben Ostlund
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson
Brian Tyree Henry
Judd Hirsch
Barry Keoghan
Ke Huy Quan
Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett
Hong Chau
Kerry Condon
Jamie Lee Curtis
Stephanie Hsu
Animated Feature Film
Pinocchio
Marcel
Puss In Boots
Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina
Close
EO
The Quiet One
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar
Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Song
Applause from Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu from RRR
This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once
Music (Original Score)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther
Elvis
The Whale
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year
Stranger at the Gate
Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther
Top Gun: Maverick