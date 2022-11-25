'Lost another legend' - Pakistan mourns demise of actor Ismail Tara

'Lost another legend' – Pakistan mourns demise of actor Ismail Tara

25 November,2022 11:30 am

LAHORE – Pakistani social media users have expressed grief over the demise of veteran Pakistani actor Ismail Tara, who shot to fame with his impeccable acting in “Fifty Fifty” show.

The 73-year-old took his last breath at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for the three days after his kidneys failed and he was put on a ventilator.

The actor made his name with timeless roles in numerous dramas, films and theatre. Among the actor s most famous comedy shows, Fifty Fifty is the most prominent. He has also been awarded several awards for Best Comedian.

Pakistani Sitara - Ismail Tara has left us. May ALLAH rest his soul in peace. Ismail Tara brought smile on hundreds of thousands of faces. His brilliance made Shoaib Mansoor s "Fifty Fifty" an unforgettable show from our childhood. pic.twitter.com/tr2EbgL7Gq — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) November 24, 2022

We have lost another legend today. Ismail Tara had passed away. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji un pic.twitter.com/mXrpWp1P7U — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) November 24, 2022