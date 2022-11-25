In-focus

'Lost another legend' - Pakistan mourns demise of actor Ismail Tara

Entertainment

LAHORE – Pakistani social media users have expressed grief over the demise of veteran Pakistani actor Ismail Tara, who shot to fame with his impeccable acting in “Fifty Fifty” show.

The 73-year-old took his last breath at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for the three days after his kidneys failed and he was put on a ventilator.

The actor made his name with timeless roles in numerous dramas, films and theatre. Among the actor s most famous comedy shows, Fifty Fifty is the most prominent. He has also been awarded several awards for Best Comedian.

 

