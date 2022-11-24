Veteran actor Ismail Tara passes away

Veteran actor Ismail Tara passes away

24 November,2022 11:53 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Veteran Pakistani actor Ismail Tara has passed away on Thursday.

The famous actor was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The actor made his name with timeless roles in numerous dramas, films and theatre.

Among the actor s most famous comedy shows, Fifty Fifty is the most prominent. He has also been awarded several awards for Best Comedian.

Ismail Tara was undergoing treatment in a private hospital for the past three days after his kidneys failed and he was shifted to a ventilator.