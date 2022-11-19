Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Entertainment Entertainment Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away

Comedian Tariq Teddy passes away.

19 November,2022 09:07 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Popular commercial theatre comedian Tariq Teddy passed away in Lahore on Saturday after prolonged illness.

The death of the actor was confirmed by his brother.

It is pertinent to mention here that the theatre comedian was shifted to ventilator after his health deteriorated.

Doctors of PKLI Hospital have said that comedian’s health worsened due to the increase in liver infection. Doctors have further told that 70 percent of his liver had stopped working.