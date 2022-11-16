Censor board allows screening of film Joyland

16 November,2022 11:08 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The censor board of Pakistan on Wednesday allowed the screening of film joyland after cutting some scenes.



It is pertinent to mention that on November 15, the soecial committee formed over the objections of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has suggested the censor board to re-evaluate the film "Joyland" on Tuesday.



Sources privy to the matter told the meeting was held over the ban on "Joyland" by the censor board, while the committee has reviewed the film and compiled its proposals on it. Prior to this, the four-member censor board had approved the film. The sources added that the nine-member censor board had banned the film.



The special committee was headed by Federal Law Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, while Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Qamar Zamar Kaira and Chaudhry Salik Hussain were also present in the meeting.