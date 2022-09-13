Zara Noor Abbas opens up about losing her baby

Entertainment Entertainment Zara Noor Abbas opens up about losing her baby

Zara Noor revealed that she had a very hard experience.

13 September,2022 09:53 am

LAHORE (Online) - Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui make one of the best couples in the Pakistani showbiz industry.

Zara and Asad went through a very hard time recently. Asad Siddiqui revealed in an interview earlier this year that the couple was expecting their first child. Due to health complications, Zara and Asad lost their baby boy at 6 months. As parents and for Zara as a mother it was hard to talk about initially.

Zara has finally opened up on the loss of her baby and what she went through during a very hard period in her life. She revealed that she had a very hard experience as she went only for a normal checkup when she found out that she will have to deliver the child that day at 22 weeks. Zara also shared the medical experience she had was not desirable and how her family and friends supported her through it all.