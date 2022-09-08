Angelina Jolie's former company Nouvel sues Brad Pitt for $250 million

The lawsuit claimed Pitt launched a campaign to "seize control" of the 1300-acre country estate.

LOS ANGELES (Web Desk) - Angelina Jolie’s former investment company has sued Brad Pitt for $250 million over the couple’s French winery, Chateau Miraval.

The lawsuit claimed Pitt launched a campaign to "seize control" of the 1300-acre country estate, which the former couple purchased in 2008. Moreover, Nouvel has alleged Pitt devalued the wine company.

"In retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings, Pitt embarked on a multi-faceted, years-long campaign to seize control of Chateau Miraval and appropriate the company’s assets for his benefit and that of his own companies and friends," Jolie’s company said in the complaint Tuesday.

"Appointing himself the rightful owner of Chateau Miraval, his twin objectives were to usurp the value of Jolie’s company, Nouvel, and to obtain sole ownership of Chateau Miraval," the investment firm alleged in the court documents.

The complaint noted the 58-year-old actor "wasted" the company’s assets by "spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on swimming pool renovations and other funds restoring a recording studio."

The company further mentioned Pitt "attempted to turn over 50% of the ownership of Chateau Miraval’s most valuable assets, the Miraval trademarks" for free to one of his friends.

"Pitt reduced the value of Chateau Miraval’s assets by hundreds of millions of dollars," Nouvel’s lawyers added.

They also claimed Jolie tried to work things out with her former husband, but the actor refused to cooperate. Jolie eventually sold Nouvel to a beverage company after Pitt "ignored" her final offer to sell her interest in the winery on the same terms he had proposed. The lawsuit revealed Jolie tried to negotiate with the actor for months before selling her Nouvel share to the beverage company.

Following the lawsuit, a source close to Pitt told E! News this is "yet another rehash and repackaging of old material to try and distract from the other party’s own behavior."

Pitt and Jolie first met on the sets of 2003’s "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." The actor was still married to Jennifer Aniston at that time. However, they got divorced in 2005. Pitt and Jolie opened up about their love publicly in 2007 and then dated till 2014.

The "Mr and Mrs Smith" couple got married in 2014, and in 2016, Jolie filed for divorce. The divorce got settled in 2019. The former couple share six kids - Knox 14, Vivienne 14, Shiloh 16, Zahara 17, Pax Thien 18 and Maddox 21.