Hira Mani, Raafay Israr to mesmerize fans with latest track ‘Taare’

07 September,2022 04:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Versatile actor Hira Mani all set to win over fans hearts in upcoming song ‘Taare’ alongside the rising artist Raafay Israr.

Pakistani Singer, music composer and song writer Israr, made his singing debut with soulful track ‘Sajni’ released by Zee Music Company. The vocal powerhouse gained popularity from his spellbinding songs like ‘Wajah Kia Thi’, ‘Chor Diya’ and many more.

Taking the news to Instagram, the budding artist Israr stunned fans with first official teaser of much-anticipated song featuring the diva Hira Mani, looking like a dream donning a beautiful black dress.

Previously, the duo also shared much-talked-about tracks poster on their respective social media handles and needless to say, the expectation from the song have skyrocketed.

In no time, the spellbinding teaser grasped fans and celebs attention, got many congratulatory comments, best wishes along with thousands of likes for the obviously melodious song.

Along with all the love and appreciation, fans are also wondering whether Mani is going to make her singing debut with ‘Taare’ or she is only featured in the music video.

According to the shared poster and teaser, the track will be released on 10th September 2022.