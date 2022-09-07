Muneeb Butt trolls India over defeat against Sri Lanka

Entertainment Entertainment Muneeb Butt trolls India over defeat against Sri Lanka

Muneeb said, "India played well but 6th September is not their day."

07 September,2022 01:42 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt has trolled the Indian cricket team on their defeat against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter the "Baandi" wrote, "India played well but 6th September is not their day."

— Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt9) September 6, 2022

India succumbed to a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in the Super Four of the Asia Cup, following their loss against Pakistan. With the loss, an exit looms large for India in the tournament, with them needing multiple scenarios to play out in their favour to qualify for the final.