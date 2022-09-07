Ashfaq Ahmad remembered on his 19th death anniversary

Ashfaq Ahmad remembered on his 19th death anniversary

Ashfaq Ahmed authored more than 20 books in Urdu.

07 September,2022 08:47 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The 19th death anniversary of renowned Legendary writer, broadcaster and intellectual Ashfaq Ahmad is observed on Wednesday.

His works included novels, short stories and plays for television and radio as well.

He was awarded President’s Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz for meritorious services in the field of literature and broadcasting.