‘So proud of our entire cricket team’: Kinza Hashmi celebrates victory against India

05 September,2022 07:30 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actress Kinza Hashmi, who has continued to captivate the attention of her viewers, impressed with the yesterday’s (Sunday) performance of the Green Shirts in the Super 4s clash against India in the Asia Cup 2022.

The ‘Ishq Tamasha’ star was among one of the spectators, who got a chance to witness the high-voltage contest live in a packed crowd. She took to her Instagram account after the match on Sunday to express her thoughts on Pakistan’s ‘remarkable’ victory.

Kinza penned, “What a day, what a match, what an amazing VICTORY so proud of our entire cricket team for putting a smile on our face’s in such difficult time”.