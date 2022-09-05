Azekah Daniel blasts TV host for disgraceful humour

LAHORE (Web Desk) - After being made fun of on a talk show, Pakistani actress Azekah Daniel felt completely degraded and left the scene sobbing.

The actress opened up about the reasons for the unexpected walkout on her Twitter account.

Daniel said that a person should have a sense of humor and should understand how much it hurts if they don t while outlining her position.

The announcement sent shockwaves over the internet, and program producers and the host received harsh criticism for using sugarcoated comments on their guests. It has also been reported that Daniel was offended because of the jokes that were said.

"So today I walked out of a show because some comedians clearly don’t understand the difference between humor or degrading someone. Tears rolled down as I left the set full of people. Jokes are meant to be funny not hurt someone’s feelings," she wrote.

