Naimal Khawar celebrates three years of togetherness with Hamza Ali Abbasi

Entertainment Entertainment Naimal Khawar celebrates three years of togetherness with Hamza Ali Abbasi

Soon after her post, congratulatory messages poured in her comments section.

26 August,2022 10:24 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar Khan has recently shared a beautiful montage of three-years celebration of her wedding with Hamza Ali Abbasi.

In the video, she shared the glimpses of her wedding to vacations with Hamza and their little celebratory moments. "Three years today," she wrote as caption.

Soon after her post, congratulatory messages poured in her comments section.

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar got married in August 2019 and the couple was blessed with a baby boy Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi in 2020 August .