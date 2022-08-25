Sylvester Stallone estranged wife Jennifer Flavin issues statement after filing for divorce

Entertainment Entertainment Sylvester Stallone estranged wife Jennifer Flavin issues statement after filing for divorce

Flavin in a statement said said she will always adore the time spend with the Stallone.

25 August,2022 01:05 pm

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - American actor Sylvester Stallone estranged wife Jennifer Flavin spoke out after filing for divorce following 25 years of marriage.

In an statement issued to a magazine, the former American model said she will always adore the time spend with the "Rocky" star.

" I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone,” the businesswoman said.

“While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters,” she added.

“I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward," concluded Jennifer, who filed for divorce on 19th August and requested that her name be changed to Flavin legally.

The cause of the couple’s split is still unknown, however, as per documents obtained by OK! Magazine, Jennifer accused Sylvester of moving marital funds without her knowledge.

"Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," the legal paperwork read.

"Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favor," the documents added.

The former flames share three daughters: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25 while Sylvester is also father to Seargeoh, 43, and Sage, who died in 2012 with ex-wife Sasha Czack.