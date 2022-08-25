Ahmed Faraz remembered on 14th death anniversary

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Renowned Urdu poet and the first head of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Ahmed Faraz was remembered on his 14th death anniversary on Thursday.

Faraz was born in Kohat on January 12, 1931, Syed Ahmed Shah (Faraz’s real name) received his education from Peshawar and received Master’s degree in Persian and Urdu from Edwards College. He later taught at Peshawar University as well. He was a member of the Progressive Writers Movement (PWM) as well. "Tanha Tanha", "Be-Awaz Gali Kuchon Main", "Sab Awazain Meri Hain" and "Shab-e-Khun" are among his literary works. He was a chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters and also head of the National Book Foundation.

Ahmed Faraz was the recipient of a number of national and international accolades, including the "Nagar Award", "Sitara-e-Imtiaz", and "Hilal-e-Imtiaz". Faraz died on August 25, 2008, because of kidney failure and was buried in Islamabad’s graveyard.