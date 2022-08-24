Who will be the lead actor in 'Selahaddin Eyyubi'?

24 August,2022 10:39 am

LAHORE (ONLINE) - "Selahaddin Eyyubi" is an upcoming magnum-opus which is a joint production between Pakistan and Turkey.

The series will showcase the life of great Muslim ruler Selahaddin Eyyubi and will feature actors from both the countries. Recently, the production began for this mega series and a set unveiling was done which was attended by many big names in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

There has been a lot of speculations going on around who will be featuring in the series and who will essay the iconic role of Selahaddin Eyyubi himself. Well, a few details are out now and the role of Selahaddin Eyyubi will be played by Turkish actor Ilhan Sen while the female lead is being discussed with Gulsim Ali who will be signing up for the role soon if the reports are to be believed. Gulsim has a huge fan following in Pakistan post her stint as Aslihan Khatoon in "Diliris Ertugrul" and she was also seen later on in a lawn campaign of Maria B with Ayeza Khan.