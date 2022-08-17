Audience refuse to sing along with Hira Mani in her concert

Audience refuse to sing along with Hira Mani in her concert in London.

17 August,2022 09:12 am

LONDON (Web Desk) - Pakistani actor turned singer Hira Mani had a concert in Wembley Arena, London as part of the Jashan-e-Azaadi on August 14. The audience were definitely not enthusiastic about the Hira’s performance. An awkward moment went viral on social media when Hira tried to get the audience to sing along with her on the "Ja Tujhe Maaf Kiya" from her drama serial "Do Bol".

The actress even gave an ultimatum to the audience that she won’t sing if they don’t join her. But there was no response.

She takes satisfaction in the fact that she is not only an actress and model, but also a vocalist. She at least believes in that, but her supporters are not so sure. The Kashf star has been performing more music events rather than concentrating on her acting profession since since her song “Sawaari” on Kashmir Beats became an internet sensation.