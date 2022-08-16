Ezra Miller issues statement on 'complex mental health issues'

LAS Vegas (Web Desk) - "The Flash" star Ezra Miller is seeking help for "complex mental health issues" and has apologized for their alarming recent behavior.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said via a statement to Variety. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."

The statement comes after The Hollywood Reporter reported that Miller would be seeking professional help after they were recently charged with felony burglary. The troubled actor has been making headlines all year for various arrests and controversies.

Earlier this year, Miller was arrested in April and booked on suspicion of second-degree assault, and a month prior to that in March, Miller was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident in Hawaii as well.

"The Flash" is set to release in theaters on June 23, 2023. The DC Extended Universe movie is directed by IT’s Andy Muschietti from the latest screenplay written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey). It is being executive produced by Marianne Jenkins with Michael Disco and Barbara Muschietti set as producers.