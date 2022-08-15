You don't need a man to live your life: Urwa Hocane

Urwa said, "In my opinion, there’s no need of having a man in your life."

LAHORE (Web Desk)- Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane has recently shared shared her take on a man’s importance in a woman’s life.

In a recent interview, the "Punjab Nahi Jaungi" actress said, "What do you need a man for? You don’t need a man to live your life. I’m sure you would like to have one but it’s not compulsory. In my opinion, there’s no need of having a man in your life."

The "Neeli Zinda Hai" actress also shed light on her journey, "I started working as a VJ at the age of 17, but actually I the first time I started earning was the age of 14 when I started giving tuitions. I had a thought in my mind that we should never put a burden on our parents and I always wanted to be independent."

While talking about the stories of Pakistani dramas, she said that domestic violence and toxic masculinity are being romanticised in recent dramas, which is extremely problematic.

"We have romanticized domestic violence, domestic harassment, and martial rape we have romanticized all that and it’s wrong. Have you lost your mind?”. While she added, “And if a girl is silent we consider it as a heroine?"

She added, “I’ve come up to the point that I end up singing on the script that is less problematic”.

"And I hope that I get to convince the director to make the story slightly better, there are full of angry heroes in stories until they pull your head and until they torture you, you can’t fall in love with them. Is it really good what we are portraying over television screens? Someone harassed you and later you fall in love with that man?"

For those unversed, Urwa Hocane tied the knot to Pakistani heartthrob Farhan Saeed in 2016, however, there have been speculations around the couple’s separation for quite some time now. Though, no official comments from any of the sides have been made as yet.