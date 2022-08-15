'The Legend of Maula Jatt' official theatrical trailer out

The movie has been given a release date of October 13.

15 August,2022 09:23 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - All eyes are on Bilal Lashari’s upcoming film "The Legend of Maula Jatt" as the theatrical trailer of Pakistan’s most-awaited film has been released.

Taking to YouTube, the film’s official channel dropped a captivating trailer which packs a punch of action, romance, cinematography and Fawad Khan’s dialogue delivery in Punjabi.

After much speculation and even resignations of the movie never coming to fruition, the movie has been given a release date of October 13.

"The Legend of Maula Jatt" is said to be one of the most expensive movies ever produced in Pakistan. It has perhaps the industry’s most expensively assembled cast of stars.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt also stars MAhira Khan, Humaima Malick, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz, Shafqat Cheema, Raheela Agha, Zia Khan and Saima Baloch.

The Punjabi film is being produced by Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia and Lashari Films. The distribution will be done by Nadeem Mandvivalla under Mandviwalla Entertainment who previously distributed blockbusters like "Titanic", "Avatar", and "Teefa In Trouble". Bilal Lashari has also co-penned the story, dialogues, and screenplay, and has also taken care of photography and editing of the film.