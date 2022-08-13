Sadaf Shahroz shares cute sister bond moments of Zahra and Nooreh

Both of the actors took the pictures of their cute baby to Instagram which were loved by many.

13 August,2022 09:31 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani star couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal, who got married in May, 2020 welcomed a baby girl on August 9, 2022 and named their daughter Syeda Zahra Sabzwari.

Both of the actors took the pictures of their cute baby to Instagram which were loved by friends, fans and loved ones.

Sadaf recently shared an adorable video of Nooreh playing with Zahra. In the video, it can be seen that Nooreh is loving Zahra and saying that she is so cute, "she is cute a million times".

The adorable sister bond video was loved by Aiman and Minal Khan, Sana Javed, Sohai Ali Abro, Mehreen Saeed , Syeda Tooba and many others including fans. Everyone loved the video. Zahra and Nooreh along with their cousin were looking adorable.