12 August,2022 03:54 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The first death anniversary of legendary TV artist Durdana Butt is being observed today.

She was born in Lahore on 9th May, 1938.

Durdana Butt performed excellent role in a number of PTV drama serials including Fifty-Fifty, Tanhaiyan and Angan Terha.

She died on this day last year at the age of 83 in Karachi.