Entertainment Zarnish Khan thinks life is all about compromise

03 August,2022 08:48 am

LAHORE (Online) - The actor shared a post on Instagram, asking why there’s such a negative connotation to the word and defending women being told to compromise.

Despite all the facts that compromise is a term, in our society, often associated with women, as they are often taught to keep the peace and their marriages and move on from troubling situations.

People arguing that marriage and relationship is two-way street heavily criticize the term that compromise shouldn’t be limited to a single party. The word compromise is often seen as a representation of women having to suffer through terrible situations. But actor Zarnish Khan doesn’t believe that’s the case. She defended compromise on Instagram on Monday.

She shared a post on her stories where an elderly woman wiped the tears of a younger one and told her that she has to compromise. "Just a thought, why do we attach a negative connotation to such statements? There’s nothing wrong with knowing and understanding that life is all about compromises regardless of whatever the situation might be," she wrote.

She also wrote that if it were up to her, she would’ve added "her son or a guy" to the photo, purportedly implying that both parties should compromise. "theek ko kharab karnay ke bajaye sahi ko behtar karnay pe focus kerna chahiay dor-e-jahiliat sy bachany ke liayy” (Instead of wrecking something that’s already fine, we should focus on improving what is already okay so we save ourselves from the era of ignorance)."

However, this wasn’t the best post to use to make a point about compromising. Originally, the Instagram post she shared had a message for parents who teach their daughters to compromise in marriage in the matter of physical and verbal abuse.

"They are afraid and concerned that their daughter will be divorced but not concerned if she is okay because that’s how our society is, the word ‘divorcee’ is taboo for our south Asian society," read the post.

It also discussed how becoming a public pariah and being seen as an outcast causes women to stay in toxic environments while being unhappy with life.

Recently, Khan defended her character from drama "Aitebaar" after the show depicted a husband throwing a fit after his wife escaped a rape attempt and her begging for his acceptance.

The actor had defended her drama by saying, "A 25-episode long series cannot be cut down to two minutes video to show what the society should be bound to do and follow." In the video she also said that if they started listening to public and drama critics, then a 20+ episode worthy drama serial will be cut down to a five-minute "public service message" or a telefilm.