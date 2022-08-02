Sunidhi Chauhan is huge fan of Pakistani Zeb Bangash

Sunidhi Chauhan who came together with Zeb at a recent BBC's episode appreciated the latter's work.

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE) – India’s Sunidhi Chauhan who came together with Pakistan’s Zeb Bangash at a recent BBC’s episode appreciated the latter’s work and great vocals.



The show hears the musicians praising each other and discussed the dynamics of creating music for an audience, that is spread so far and wide, divided by borders, politics but united by art and music.

The episode kicked off with Chauhan complimenting Bangash’s "Sooha Saaha" from Alia Bhatt’s blockbuster film "Highway".

About this, the "Kamli" hit-maker said, "When that song released, I listened to it every single day for months and I still do."

She added, "Sooha Saaha became a part of my life and I would listen to it when I’d workout, during recording and sang it as a lullaby after I had a baby. It’s so close to me.

However, Bangash also did not miss the chance to reveal her favorite Chauhan song "Bhaage Re Mann" from the 2003 film "Chameli".

Bangash made her Bollywood debut with a song for John Abraham starrer "Madras Cafe" and eventually sung the soundtrack for Bhatt and Randeep Hooda’s "Highway", Chauhan too, worked in Pakistan three years ago for film "Baaji". The song was "Gangster Guriya" starring Meera and Mehwish Hayat.