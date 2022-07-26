'Presser after presser', Mariyam Nafees takes a dig at PDM

"Presser after presser, ho much are they afraid," Mariyam said.

26 July,2022 09:47 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistani actress Mariyam Nafees, who is very vocal regarding the political situation of Pakistan, has recently blasted Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) after it boycotted the Supreme Court (SC) proceedings after the apex court rejected the plea to form a full court bench on petitions related to the recently held Punjab chief minister’s re-election — including a review of its interpretation of Article 63-A.

Taking to Twitter, Mariyam wrote, "Presser after presser, darr kitna lag raha hai inko (how much are they afraid). PDM in short: humari marzi ka faisla karo warna hum nahi khel rahe. Badtareen khel khelne k bad (Give verdict of our choice or we are not playing. After giving a poor performance)".

— Mariyam Nafees Amaan (@MariyamNafeees) July 25, 2022

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman along with other leaders in a press conference on Monday night said that they suggested the full court bench for the supremacy of justice, the full court was suggested. Unfortunately, the judiciary rejected our demand instead of accepting it.

“If the full court is rejected, we also reject this decision of the judiciary, we will not appear before this bench and we will boycott the case,” he added.