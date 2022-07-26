Hira Mani under harsh criticism over her Dua Zehra statement

Entertainment Entertainment Hira Mani under harsh criticism over her Dua Zehra statement

Hira stated that she want Dua and Zaheer to stay together forever.

26 July,2022 09:09 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Actress Hira Mani, who is one of those showbiz people who often remain under the limelight for several reasons. This time around, Hira’s statement regarding Dua Zehra case is making rounds on social media.

Taking to her Instagram stories Hira stated that she want Dua and Zaheer to stay together forever.

“I wish Dua Zehra and Zaheer would never separate. God will definitely listen to this prayer of mine,” she posted.

Right after Hira’s latest statement regarding Dua Zehra case popped up on social media, the netizens started bashing the actress. The keyboard warriors criticized Hira saying that she can’t feel the pain as she’s not a mother to a daughter.

Not only keyboard warriors but a few celebrities also criticised the actress for her statement.

The teenage girl who had been reported missing by her parents from Karachi but was later discovered to be in Punjab after eloping – has had a tumultuous past few months. She has recently also disclosed that she is unhappy with Zaheer. On this, she was brought back to her hometown on Sunday on court’s order.