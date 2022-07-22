Arisha Razi blasts photographer after her wedding photos go viral

Arisha said that her pictures and videos have been used without her permission.

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Arisha Razi Khan, who had stepped into the showbiz industry as a child star, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The pictures of the actress are making rounds on social media.

The actress was looking gorgeous in the bridal dress, a carefully embroidered pastel pink trousseau, with her hair styled in cascading side waves, and face covered with glam makeup.

After her pictures went viral, she lashed out at a Karachi-based photography studio, Studio86, for sharing her nikkah photos without her consent. The studio, on the other hand, claims that they had a deal that the photos could be shared three months after the event.

Taking to Instagram, Razi wrote, "As you guys may have already seen my viral nikkah ceremony video, it was a very private event. It’s very shameful, hurtful that a company like Studio86 have no sense of privacy."

She went on to say that her pictures and videos have been used without her permission and that the page knew very well how private the event was. "For the sake of publicity and views they made my family moments viral. Just for the sake of followers," she wrote, urging her followers not to hire the studio as they would share photos of their private events without consent.

In another Instagram story, she said that while she might share these "happy moments" of her life, it is her call to make and nobody has the right to do it without her permission.

In response to her claims, Studio86 issued a statement on Instagram saying that the day they were hired it was decided by both the parties that the videos and photos will be shared online after three months.

According to their Instagram stories, the page approached Razi for approval before posting the videos and photos but she did not reply to their messages.

Arisha, since her entry into the showbiz industry, has appeared in many dramas including "Chupke Chupke", "Kam Zarf", "Baba Jani", "Raz-e-Ulfat" and "Malkin".