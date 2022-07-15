My ex-husband is proud of me: Mahira Khan

15 July,2022 04:02 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is busy promoting her recently released film "Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad" and she has revealed that her ex-husband is extremely proud of her.

In a recent interview with a Kamran Shahid on Dunya News, Mahira opened up about how much her ex-husband is proud of her achievements.

While responding to a question from Kamran, the "Bin Roye" star shared, "I’m divorced but till now, apart from my immediate family - such as my parents and my brother - there’s no one else who is more proud of me than my ex-husband."

She ,added "My ex-husband knows my struggles, he knows how much I wanted it. I think when people see how much you work hard for it, and he has seen me work my hardest to get where I am, he respects it. He’s seen all of it."

Earlier, while interacting with a fan on Instagram, the "Ho Mann Jahan" hinted about her relationship status. A fan took to the social media and requested the actor to reject him, so he can finally move on. "Please move on," Mahira quipped. "I m taken."

The former couple co-parents 11-year-old Azlan.