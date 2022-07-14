Nimra Khan enjoys loved up family vacation in Nepal
Entertainment
(WEB DESK) - Pakistani actress Nimra Khan who has captivated the attention of fans with her acting performances, is currently vacationing with her family in Nepal.
Nimra travelled to Nepal with her family a few days ago, and she shared snippets on her Instagram account.
In one of the posts, she captioned: “Khi to Nepal With @bakhtawarkhan_official”.
Nimra is seen spending quality time with her family while exploring Nepal s beautiful sights.
Nimra dressed up in trendy and stylish western outfits for her vacation.