Hania gets trolled over her workout video

The social media users expressed their feelings by making harsh comments.

14 July,2022 09:02 am

LAHORE (Online) - Pakistani young actress Hania Aamir is under fire and getting trolled by the netizens after she shared her workout video.

In the lastest video, the 25-year-old is seen having fun by showing off gains.

She dropped a story on Instagram giving an insight into the effort she puts in to maintain her physique.

Wearing a black top, the actress was doing crunches to tone abdominal muscles. The netizens, however, were unable to accept Hania’s workout.

It is for the second time that she is under fire as previously she avoided social media for being trolled.

Hania has given phenomenal performances in many famous projects including "Titli", "Visaal", "Mujhe Jeenay Do"," Ishqiya", "Dil Ruba", "Mere Humsafar", and "Sang-e-Mah".