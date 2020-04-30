Ajay Devgn finally opens up about rumoured fight with Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI (Web Desk) - Actor Ajay Devgn has talked about the wholesome bond he shares with his contemporaries in the film industry.

Ajay made his acting debut with Phool Aur Kante in 1991. Shah Rukh Khan entered the industry around the same time with Deewana in 1992. Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan also arrived around the same time.

All five actors enjoyed great success at the movies over the last four decades. However, their run was not without controversies and rumours. Recently, when asked about his rumoured cold war with Shah Rukh, Ajay completely denied the claims.



Ajay Devgn said, “The six-seven of us, who were from the 90’s generation who started practically together or maybe one or two years here and there, we share a great rapport. We all support each other. I mean whatever the media can write about some issues with me or Shah Rukh Khan or something else, they are not there.”

Ajay Devgn continued, “We speak over the phone, we are all fine. Whenever one has a problem, the other is standing by. We trust each other, we believe in each other, that if somebody says ‘we are there with you’ it means they are going to be there. So we have never had a problem ever.”

Pinning the blame for some of these fight rumours on their fanatic fans – who love to argue about which actor is better, the RRR actor said, “Sometimes what happens is they are (news of celebrity feuds) also created. Not just by the media, but sometimes by fanatic fans, who we don’t have control on.”

Ajay Devgn added, “So, when they start fighting with each other, people think two actors are fighting and so that is a perception that goes out. Then we actually speak together about controlling them. But, I would like to tell all the fans that we are all as one and, so, the next time they are fighting over us, please don’t fight.”