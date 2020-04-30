Actress Mahira Khan wishes brother on his birthday

Mahira Khan wished his brother Hassan Khan his birthday with adorable snape: 'My first child.'

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE) - Actress Mahira Khan wished his brother Hassan Khan his birthday with adorable snape: ‘My first child.’

While sharing pictures she wrote caption on Instagram “My first child, My first love, My first roommate.”

While saying that ‘my one and my only one’ she added “I love you more than you will ever know. Happy birthday.”

“May you be blessed with happiness, love, health, success, joy and peace of mind. Ameen, she continued.

In one picture feature Mahira and Hassan khan as they cuddle and in other one they have masks they posed for goofy selfie.

The brother-sister duo twinned with matching hats in the third snap and the last one is another cute old picture of them from their childhood.