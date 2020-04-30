Sadaf and Shahroz are expecting their first child, says Behroze Sabzwari

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Model Sadaf Kanwal and actor Shahroz Sabzwari are expecting a baby. His father, fellow actor Behroze Sabzwari, announced the news during an appearance on a Ramazan Show.

This is Kanwal s first child and Shahroz s second — he has daughter named Nooreh with ex-wife Syra Yousuf.

Behroze expressed his great happiness when he announced the news on the show. He called it "compensation from God". "I’ve become a dada for the second time at such a young age," he laughed.

The couple got married in May 2021 and announced the news by changing Kanwal s Instagram name to Sadaf Sabzwari. They later posted pictures of their intimate wedding on social media as well. His divorce with Yousuf was finalised in February of the same year.

"I m a very closed up guy so I have a selected few people whom I love and those are the people I talk to," Shahroz said during a talkshow, adding that he met Kanwal during an award show where they had to perform together.

"So with Sadaf I hit it off but when we came back, people started painting our friendship in a different light so then we both were like...." he laughed, thanking the audience for pitching the potential idea that the two could be real-life partners.

"The best thing that would any attract any man is honesty. Especially in our industry, where we are out and about, and us men being however we are, growing up in Pakistan, we have a certain mentality. So keeping that mentality in mind, her morals were in the right place," he said.

"I don t know what it was about him, but I just decided that this is the man that I want to be the father of my children," Kanwal added.