SHC rejects Hareem Shah’s petition against FIA Inquiry

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh High Court on Monday has rejected plea filed by famous TikTok star Hareem Shah challenging an inquiry of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against her in the money laundering case.

As the proceedings of the petition against the freezing of bank accounts and social media accounts started, Hareem’s lawyer said she has gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

The court expressed anger and remarked, “If the petitioner considers the court order as so unnecessary then we will dispose offthe petition now and she can file a new petition when she returns to Pakistan.”

Hareem Shah s lawyer said that the FIA froze his client’s bank accounts and social media accounts in her absence.



While the Assistant Attorney General took a position in the court that notices were sent but Hareem Shah did not appear.

