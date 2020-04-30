ctress Alizeh Shah's massive weight loss has not been taken in a positive light by the netizens

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE) - Actress Alizeh Shah’s massive weight loss has not been taken in a positive light by the netizens, labeling her a ‘smoker.’

Her admirers are clearly not happy with her sudden metamorphosis and continue to bash her.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared jaw-dropping photos showcasing her slim figure.

Some think it is due to excessive use of drugs like marijuana and ice, not following a proper diet.

While the others claim she lost her innocence in no time by putting on a bad girl attitude.