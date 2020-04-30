ISLAMABAD (ONLINE) - Singer-cum-actress Hadiqa Kiani has recently paid tribute to the philanthropist Bilquis Edhi, who breathed her last on Friday.

“Mrs Bilquis Edhi was a woman unlike any other. She took the world’s burden on her back and stood up to simply help the world become a better place,” Hadiqa wrote in her Instagram post.

“I believe that Allah (SWT) made her a vessel of aid to people in need, I also believe that Allah (SWT) made her the vessel, my source to bring me to my son Naaday Ali. She trusted me with being a mother and I, like so many others touched by Mrs. Edhi’s grace, will forever be grateful. I pray for her peace and I pray her legacy carries on,” Hadiqa further wrote.