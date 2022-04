Zhalay said that she is not a political person and most of the times is not informed enough

ISLAMABAD (ONLINE) - Actress Zhalay Sarhadi recently appeared in a television show where she was asked about her opinions on the current political scenario.

Talking to host, Zhalay said that she is not a political person and most of the times is not informed enough to say anything about it.

However, she said she thinks that every prime minister should complete his term and she has a very hard stance on political defectors as they disrespect the public vote.